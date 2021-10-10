Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 28th

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Gowing Bros.’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91.
About Gowing Bros.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.