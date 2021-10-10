Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.31

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.31 and last traded at $174.59, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.55.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.33, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.