GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $81,508.10

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $81,508.10 and $67,789.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,730.80 or 0.99803062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001843 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.00515543 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

