Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

