Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.