GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,555

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.71. The company has a market cap of £70.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

