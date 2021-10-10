Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

