Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getlink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of Getlink stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Getlink has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.