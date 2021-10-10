GET Protocol Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00005828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.43 million and $345,657.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00225915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00100638 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

