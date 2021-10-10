Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $480,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

