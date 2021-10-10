Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,695 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $591,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $644.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

