Geode Capital Management LLC Has $609.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of The Travelers Companies worth $609,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

