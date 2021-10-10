Geode Capital Management LLC Has $534.22 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $534,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 386,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,996,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,278 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.