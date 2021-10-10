Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $471,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Cerner by 193.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.07 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

