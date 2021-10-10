Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,554,262 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $559,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $40,333,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

