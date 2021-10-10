Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 81,443 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $575,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,095,000 after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $670.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.60. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $679.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

