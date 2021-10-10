Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of ViacomCBS worth $513,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

