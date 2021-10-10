Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $473,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $406.78 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.85 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.53.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.