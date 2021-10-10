General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. General Electric has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,948,000 after buying an additional 7,043,887 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

