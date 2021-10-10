Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

GNK opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $800.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $8,772,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $8,110,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

