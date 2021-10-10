Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEMD. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Gem Diamonds to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The stock has a market cap of £81.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

