GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

