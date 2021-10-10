GCN Coin Market Cap Tops $101,716.50 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $101,716.50 and $148.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00328338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000780 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.