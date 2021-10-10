Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Galapagos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $148.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

