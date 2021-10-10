FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alliance Data Systems Co. Lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst S. Sakhrani now expects that the business services provider will earn $17.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.05. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADS. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE:ADS opened at $101.84 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $128.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

