FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.06. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$21.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

