Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.60” Price Target for GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.61. GoviEx Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$196.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.21.

In related news, Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,200.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

