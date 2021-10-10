Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Limoneira worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.66 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,637 and sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

