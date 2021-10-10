Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.12 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.