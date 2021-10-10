Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $857,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.