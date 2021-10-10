Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,076,000 after acquiring an additional 121,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.