Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6,362.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,989 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,440.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 410,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 384,253 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 287.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 724,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 537,628 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,150,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 250,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

