Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

FCX opened at $34.13 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

