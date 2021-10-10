Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.
FCX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,625,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663,994. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
