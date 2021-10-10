Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,625,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663,994. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

