Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,232,283 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,505,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,232,283 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,043,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

