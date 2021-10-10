Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,445,939 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445,939 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.08% of Sempra Energy worth $880,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

