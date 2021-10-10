Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 307,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,398,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $299.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.