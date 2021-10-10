Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.52 Billion Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.39% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,523,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.84. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

