Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,883 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,073,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $320.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.65 and a 200-day moving average of $353.09. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.84.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

