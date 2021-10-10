Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.72% of ServiceNow worth $1,867,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 105,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $617.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

