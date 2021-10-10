Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,348,929 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,017,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

