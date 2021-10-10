FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. FOX has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.