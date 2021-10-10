Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.67.

Shares of FTS opened at C$55.76 on Thursday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

