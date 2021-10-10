Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

WD-40 stock opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.77.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

