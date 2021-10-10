Fort L.P. Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LHC Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LHC Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.00. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

