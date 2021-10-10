Fort L.P. Has $674,000 Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

QGEN stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

