FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $128,003.77 and approximately $57.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00225915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00100638 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.