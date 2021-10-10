Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,777,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,027 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Truist Financial worth $653,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.