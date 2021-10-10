Fmr LLC Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $681,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 314,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

