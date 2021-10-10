Fmr LLC Purchases 3,707,871 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $606,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

